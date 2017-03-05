Obituary: Helen Kankaanpää

Helen Kankaanpää passed away on Feb. 3, 2017, in Prescott, Arizona, at the Marley House and is now in heaven. She was born as Helle (Helen) Annikki Päkki on March 6, 1931, in Laisniemi, a small farming village on the Southeastern part of what was once Finland (now Russian territory). She was the only child of nine who moved to America. She moved to New York, married another Finn, Arvo Kankaanpää, and had three children: Lisa, Mark and Ann. She worked as a nursing assistant (a job she was extremely proud of throughout her life) and continued in this career when she later moved to Prescott, Arizona, and retired from Yavapai Regional Medical Center.

Helen also started a business on the side called “Mom’s Delicious Hot Dogs” in Prescott Valley. She was a savvy businesswoman and furthered her experience as a homeowner and landlord. Throughout her life she looked for ways to help people and would embrace strangers as sisters and brothers of Christ’s family. Her greatest gift shared with the world was praying for those the Spirit asked her to and she would often spend her time writing letters, many of them to her relatives and friends still living in Finland. She is survived by her three children and two granddaughters, Anatasia and Annaliza. A celebration of life will be held at the First Church of the Nazarene on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at 1 p.m.





