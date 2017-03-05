Obituary: Charles Bert Allbritton

Charles Bert Allbritton went Home unexpectedly to be with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. He is now directing the Heavenly Choir of Angels, which includes his beloved parents, Anna and Monroe, and his youngest brother, Danny. Bert leaves behind his devoted wife, Linda Lee; sons, Kevin and Steve; his brother, Earl and wife Phyllis, and Danny’s wife, Trish. Grandchildren, Brady, Riley, Carter, Kennedy, Ashtyn and McKenna have lost their wonderful PaPa. Bert’s fine nephews, Lance, Ryan, Zachary and Nathan are also grieving his passing.



Bert was worship leader in several churches, the latest ones being Paradise Valley Community Church in the Valley, Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Prescott Valley and, for the past eight years, at Westside Christian Church in Prescott.

Bert had a love for the Lord and it was evident in his ministry. He had a true servant’s heart and whether it was giving out giant bear hugs, sparing a few dollars for a stranger in need or bringing beautiful music to the church congregation, he had an impact on all who knew him.

Bert was born in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where he grew up. He attended Southern Oregon College in Ashland, Oregon, and Bethany Bible College in Santa Cruz, California. He finished his education at Southern California College (now Vanguard University) in Costa Mesa, California.

His work experience has included youth pastor, high school principal, English teacher, football and basketball coach, as well as fundraiser. He worked for Northwest Medical Teams from 1987-1990 and was recognized for his “God-given gifts and abilities to raise funds that enabled Northwest Medical Teams to carry out its mission of mercy to the world.” In 1996, he was part of the Steering Committee of the Prescott Valley Samaritan Center and partook of the groundbreaking ceremony for their new building. His calling seemed to be in music, however, and he spent the last 24 years of his life in this ministry. Bert was a fine and honorable man who led a Christian life by his example. We will miss you so much, but know you are in the arms of our Father. A Celebration of Life service for Bert will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2017, 1 p.m., at Westside Christian Church, 5860 N. Williamson Valley Road in Prescott. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation to the Yavapai Humane Society is appreciated. Please visit Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes website at www.ruffnerwakelin.com to leave any condolence messages.





Information provided by survivors.