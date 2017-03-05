Obituary: Beverly Cook

Beverly Cook passed on from this life early Tuesday morning, Feb. 28, 2017, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. She is a loving mother, wife, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Beverly Cook was born in Porterville, California, to Josephine and Ernest Manes.

Beverly spent most of her life in California. She owned a successful retail business along with her husband Lyle Cook (who has preceded her in death), for 55 years in the Fresno, California, area. Beverly loved to garden, swim, and enjoyed the outdoors. She loved to swing in the hammock in her back yard and gaze at her lovely garden.



She is greatly loved and will be missed by her daughter, Shelia Stearns and son- in-law Robert Stearns; plus her five grandchildren, Benjamin Stearns of Chino Valley, Arizona, Daniel Stearns and his wife Mari and family of Canby, Oregon, Jessica O’Connor and husband Boyd and their family of Prescott Valley, Arizona, James Stearns and wife Beverly and their family of Flagstaff, Arizona, and Rebecca Lee and husband Scott of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

She will also be missed by her 17 great grandchildren; and sister, Patsy Ungewitter of Sebastopol, California; as well as other family and friends.

May Heavenly Father watch over you until we meet again. A private memorial will be celebrated at her home in California.





Information provided by survivors.