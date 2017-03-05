Northern Arizona Teacher Job Fair set for March 24-25

Yavapai County school districts are convening to promote their districts and schools to potential teachers around the nation. The Northern Arizona Teacher Job Fair is set for March 24-25 at the Yavapai College main campus, 1100 E. Sheldon St. in Prescott, with a focus on attracting needed education professionals to our schools.

This free event will kick off with a reception for both the districts and attendees from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 24, in the Yavapai College Community Room (Library). Light refreshments will be served. The Job Fair will then take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 25, in the Yavapai College Gym.

The main purpose of this event is to bring the county school districts together with individuals who may be interested in relocating, changing professions or starting a new education career. Attendees will get to visit Yavapai County and see its rich Western history and vast array of outdoor activities provided by the mild climate, rivers and mountainous terrain.

This job fair will also offer information booths from in-state colleges and universities, as well as state-recognized teacher intern programs and resources for substitute teachers.

Registration is required for both districts and attendees. To attend, please register no later than March 16, at https://form.jotform.com/70024569777970. For more information, email Beth Cross at beth.cross@yavapai.us.