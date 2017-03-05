North Star sets shopping days for Priceless Prom Project

North Star Youth Partnership’s annual Priceless Prom Project will be offering free prom attire to high school students on a first-come, first-served basis. The event is being co-sponsored by Tri-City College Prep.

Donations are new or nearly new and have been donated by individuals in the community as way to lighten the financial burden that attending prom often causes.

The event will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Bulleri Building, first floor, 122 N. Cortez St., Prescott, next to The Office restaurant. Dates are Thursday, March 23; Wednesday, March 29; Friday, March 31; Wednesday, April 5; Tuesday, April 11; Thursday, April 13; Wednesday, April 19; Tuesday, April 25; Thursday April 27; and Tuesday, May 2. No pre-registration is necessary.

Personal shopping times for groups over 10 are available upon request. For more information, contact Krystal Koons at ckoons@cc-az.org, 928-708-7268, or Diane DeLong at ddelong@cc-az.org or 928-708-7214.