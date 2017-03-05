Holocaust Survivor inspires students with real-life WWII experiences

Irene Danon doesn’t think it’s rude for a teenager to ask her age.

The now 87-year-old Holocaust survivor told a group of Mile High Middle School eighth graders last week she lives in daily gratitude that she and her family somehow were spared the fate of millions of Jews and others annihilated by the Nazis during World War II.

Danon was just 11 years old when the Nazis invaded her home in Belgrade, Yugoslavia.

Not too long after, her father was marched off to an unknown concentration camp; her mother searched for six months before finding her father looking like little more than a skeleton. With the realization that he would soon be executed, Danon shared how her father escaped into the night by jumping into a pile of garbage being carted out of the camp. The five-member family then lived in hiding until the end of the war.

The widowed mother of three daughters, a former Beverly Hills real estate broker, religious science minister and Jewish science practitioner who has penned several books, was invited to speak to the students as part of their World War II studies. Students were enthralled with her first-hand retelling of life under the Nazis so harrowing she said she can still recall the sights, the sounds and the smells.

In her opening, Danon reflected on the exact moment when her comfortable, idyllic adolescence was interrupted.

“It was 6:30 a.m. (April 1941) and I was in my bed when it started to shake and the window glass blew in, and ceiling plaster started to come down. I was so scared,” Danon said.

She remembered how her father came and scooped her up, racing her down to the basement with her mother and little brother.

“The air was so foul and dusty, with papers flying all around the streets. It was just dreadful,” Danon said.

The family then went in search of more permanent shelter, only to find an underground space beneath the business area that she described as “human Hell.”

“It was damp, dark, with hundreds and hundreds of people … some were crying and some were cursing God. That lasted for seven days and seven nights. We had hardly any food.”

As time went on, the situation deteriorated further.

“There was no food, no gas, no electricity, and no water to drink,” Danon said, recalling how the Nazi soldiers doled out small pitchers of water to residents each day.

Yearning to help her family, steeped in what she refers to as the “invincibility” of her age, Danon said one morning she grabbed a glass pitcher and went and stood in a line to get some water.

“I was so scared, my knees were knocking,” Danon said.

But her family was thirsty.

After filling the pitcher, Danon headed back to share the good fortune with her parents only to feel the clutch of a Nazi soldier grabbing her arm.

“‘You pig Jew. No water for you,’” Danon recalled as the soldier shook her until she dropped the pitcher onto the ground.

“I just watched my life, my water, spilling all over the ground. That was the beginning of my experience,” Danon said as her voice cracked in memory.

Asked by a student if she ever feared death, Danon responded, “For four years – every day, every minute. My father slept with a butcher knife.”

To this day, Danon confessed she suffers from severe claustrophobia linked directly to the fact she and one of her brothers was buried for several hours when the cave where they were living was bombed.

And she said she was always hungry.

At the end of the war, the Danon family managed to be among 1,000 refugees accepted into America.

“We were a sad sight, but at least we were alive,” Danon said of gaining passage on the American Red Cross ship Henry Gibbons. “Ten days later, we spotted the lady with a lamp in her hand – the Statute of Liberty. I felt so blessed.”

For Danon, the Holocaust is a slice of history she never wants to be forgotten. Yet she is clear she shares her story not so as to inspire hate but rather to inspire love and rejection of prejudice wherever it exists.

“I’m surprised how she survived, and is still smiling and happy,” declared student Yamillette Rodriguez.

Danon closed her talk with a challenge to the room full of students, who offered her a standing ovation.

“It is up to you to make a difference in this world,” Danon said. “If you see someone being bullied, help them out. Be the keeper of the light. Be strong, be vigilant. You are the future.”