Employee busted for secret bedroom at work

This photo making its way around social media shows a room with a bed, a nightstand, coffee maker, even slippers and what appear to be pajamas.

This photo making its way around social media shows a room with a bed, a nightstand, coffee maker, even slippers and what appear to be pajamas.

By The Associated Press

  • Originally Published: March 5, 2017 6:02 a.m.

    • CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — An employee of a Rhode Island city wasn't sleeping on the job — it appears he was sleeping at his job.

    WPRI-TV (http://bit.ly/2lHAaR2 ) reports that a Cranston Highway Department worker who had just sold his house set up a makeshift bedroom on the second-floor of the department's building.

    A photo making its way around social media shows a room with a bed, a nightstand, coffee maker, even slippers and what appear to be pajamas.

    City Administration Director Robert Coupe confirms that an employee has been disciplined. He says the bedroom was in use for a short period of time and the setup has ended.

    The worker's name has not been made public.

    Tax records indicate that the employee closed on a home he was selling on Feb. 24.

    More like this story