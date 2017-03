Birth Announcements: Week of March 5, 2017

Katherine Mariah Guerra, an 8 lb., 1 oz., girl, was born Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Krystine and Roberto Guerra of Paulden.

Olivia Joy Lederhos, an 8 lb., 5 oz., girl, was born Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Kimberley and Brian Lederhos of Prescott.

Virginia-Ann JoMarie Mainus, an 8 lb., 7 oz., girl, was born Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Jasmine Wagen and Damon Mainus of Chino Valley.

Michael Alexander Baca-Waldren, a 6 lb., boy, was born Thursday, March 2, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Samantha Baca and Joshua Waldren of Mayer.