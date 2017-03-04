Worship Services: Week of March 4, 2017

PRESCOTT

Ahava B’Shem Yeshua … Shabbat, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4. All are welcome to join for worship, prayers, praise and dance. Congregational Leader Al Rodriguez will deliver the message. Ahava B’Shem Yeshua meets at Alliance Bible Church, 2601 Iron Springs Road.

Alliance Bible Church … Sunday school 9:30 a.m. Worship service 10:30 a.m.

American Lutheran … Pastor Jack Shannon delivers the message, “Triumph over Temptation” at the 8 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, March 5. Traditional Worship services in the Sanctuary. Pastor Erich Sokoloski delivers the message, “Lies We Believe and the Truth that Sets Us Free: All Religions are Basically the Same” at the 9 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, March 5. Contemporary Worship services in the Fellowship Hall. Chino Valley Worship Service begins at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Calvary Chapel of Prescott … Service times are 8 and 10 a.m.

Canyon Bible Church of Prescott … Pastor Andrew Gutierrez delivers the message at the 9 a.m. service. at the Ruth Street Theater, Prescott High School, , 1050 Ruth Street.

Center for Spiritual Living … Service is at 10:30 a.m.

Centerpoint … Services are 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Christian Fellowship A/G … Service times are 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday.

Cornerstone Evangelical Free … Services are at 9 and 10:30 a.m.

Discovery Church … The new “Juice It” message weill be “Squeeze the Most Out of Your Family” at 10 a.m. Sunday 3/5 at the Sam Hill Warehouse, 232 N. GraniteSt..

First Church of Christ, Scientist (Christian Science) … The subject of the lesson sermon at the 10 a.m. service Sunday 3/5 is “Man” (Psalms 23:6). Wednesday testimony meetings are 1 p.m.

Genesis Christian Church … Pastor Moteze Deputy delivers the message at 9:30 a.m.

Grace Bible Fellowship … Services are at 10:30 a.m.

Grace North Church … Service is at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist … Reverend Karla Brockie delivers the message, “Sermon on the Amount” at 10 a.m. Sunday at 882 Sunset Avenue. Music Director Lynne Haeseler will lead the Granite Peak choir. A children’s faith development program is at 10 a.m. and there is a staffed nursery for infants, toddlers and preschoolers. Beverages and snacks will be served following the service.3/5

Greater Prescott Area Healing Rooms … Pray for physical healing, emotional healing, spirit, soul and body wholeness, salvation and blessings. Open

6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday. No appointment needed. 820 Ainsworth Drive, Suite B.

Hillside Community Church of God … Service is at 10:30 a.m.

Liberty Baptist Church … Pastor Mark Hoffer delivers the message at the 10:45 a.m. service. Evening service is at 6 p.m.

Light and Life Free Methodist Church … Community Cafe is 9:30 a.m. Worship is at 10 a.m.

Lumen Deo … Services are 10 a.m. with Pastor Jon Wolfinger.

Mile High Fellowship … Services are 9:15 a.m.

Miracle Pointe Church … Services are at 1 p.m. Prayer and Praise is the 2nd and 4th week from 6 to 7 p.m.

Mountaintop Christian Fellowship … Pastor Steve Francis delivers the message at the 10 a.m. service.

Mystical Spiritualist Church … First Sunday Inspirations are at 1 p.m. Third Sunday Spiritual Healing Light Circle is at 1 p.m.

Prescott Community … Pastor David Ellis delivers the message, “The Story of Abraham – Do You Give Up on God?” at the 9:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. services, Sunday 3/5

Prescott Presbyterian Church … Services are at 11 a.m.

Prescott Seventh-day Adventist … Services are at 9:30 and 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

Prescott United Methodist … At the 5 p.m. Saturday country and gospel service and the Sunday 9 and 10:30 a.m. traditional services. The church is located at 505 W. Gurley St.

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church … Saturday Vigil is at 5 p.m. Sunday Masses are at 7, 9 and 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Spanish Mass is 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday Mass is at 7 a.m.

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran (Missouri Synod) … Message will be “Free Gift” (Romans 5:14) at the 9:30 a.m. service Sunday 3/5.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship … Pastor Roger continues his series, “Growing as Overcomers,” looking at the Church in Laodicea from Revelation 3:14-22. There are three services, 9 a.m. Blended; 10:30 a.m. Contemporary, and 10:30 a.m. Latino. Location: 148 S. Marin Street. 3/5

St. George Orthodox Church of Prescott … Services led by Father Jeffrey Frate. Matins service Sunday at 9 a.m. followed by Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m. Vespers Wednesday at 6 p.m. followed by Catechumens. Saturday Vesters at 5:30 p.m.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church … Services are Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8 and 10 a.m. Wednesday Healing service is at 10 a.m. The Rev. Rev. Pierre-Henry Buisson will deliver the messages.

St. Paul’s Anglican …. Bishop Peter Robinson will speak on “Christ in the Wilderness” at 10 a.m. Eucharist Sunday 3/5. Eucharist and Bible study 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Temple B’rith Shalom … Torah service 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4. Discussion will be “T’tzaveh” (Exodus 27:20-30:10). Religious School meets 10 a.m. Sunday, March 5.

The Heights … Services are 9, 10:30 and 11:59 a.m., and 5 p.m. and 7:07 p.m. Sunday. Youth program 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. COULD CHANGE EACH WEEK

The Lord’s Church … Services are 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Quest Church … Service is at the 2:30 p.m.

Trinity Presbyterian … Reverend Mark Tilly delivers the message, “Mercy” (Matthew 9:9-13. Services are at 8:15 and 10 a.m. Sunday 3/5.

Unity of Prescott … Reverend Terrence Padgett delivers the message, “The Universal Order” at the 9 and 11 a.m. services Sunday, March 5. Sunday school is at 11 a.m.

Westside Christian … Pastor Kevin Miller delivers the message, “The Hour is Coming” (John 45:16-29), 10:30 a.m. Sunday. 3/5

Willow Hills Baptist … Pastor Jesse Liles delivers Part 8 of God Will Make a Way series, “Trust God to Deliver in His Own Unique Way” (Exodus 14:30-31) at the 9:30 and 11 a.m. services Sunday, 3/5.

PRESCOTT VALLEY

Canyon Bible Chapel … Service times are 6 p.m. Saturday and 8:45 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

Emmanuel Lutheran … Reconciling in Christ, Message is “Our Human Story” (Matthews 4:1-11). Pastor Bonnie Cain delivers the message at 5 p.m. Saturday 3/4, and Pastor Kirk Anderson delivers the message at both the 8:15 and 10:15 a.m. Sunday services..

Living Faith Church … Services are at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. and the 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Living Waters Church … Services are at 9 and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday. Wednesday service is at 6:30 p.m.

Mile High Worship Center … Services are at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Mingus Mountain Church of Christ … Service is at 10:20 a.m.

Prescott Valley United Methodist … Pastor Wendy Swanson delivers the message, “A Journey through the Desert” (Matthew 4:5-11) at 10:15 a.m. Sunday. 3/5

St. Germaine Catholic Church … Saturday vigil at 4:30 p.m. Sunday masses at 8 and 10 a.m. and noon in Spanish.

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church … Services are at 8:30 and 11:30 a.m. Sundays.

The Church Next Door … Services are at 10 a.m. Sundays.

Trinity Lutheran (LCMS) … Ash Wednesday service, including Holy Communion and imposition of ashes, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1. A light supper will follow in the Fellowship Hall. During Lent, services will continue at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. .The church is located 3950 N. Valorie Drive. Information: 928-772-8845..

Word of Truth Baptist Church … Services are at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays.

CHINO VALLEY

Beit Torah Jewish Congregation … The topic for Shabbat Terumah on Saturday 3/4 at 10 a.m. is (Shemot (Exodus) 25:1-27:19; I Kings 5:26-6:13) is “An Edifice Complex.”

Chino Valley Bible Sabbath Church … Saturday services are 11 a.m.

Chino Valley Community … Pastor Elsie Baley delivers the message, “Who is This Child, This Man?” (Luke 2:41-52 and Matthews 16:13-20) 3/5

Chino Valley Family Church … Services are at 10 a.m.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church… Pastor Michael D. Keffer delivers the message based on Romans 5:12-19 and Matthew 20:17-19.at the 9 and 11 a.m. services Sunday 3/5.

Church of Faith … Services are at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. with Pastor Art Barnes.

First Southern Baptist … Sunday school at 9 a.m.; worship service at 10:15 a.m. with Pastor Mark Reeder.

Refiners Fire Country Church … Service is at 10 a.m. at 790 Highway 89. CQ NAME CHANGE

Saving Grace Lutheran Church LCMS … Services are at 10 a.m.

DEWEY

Dewey Faith Assembly … Pastor Wendell Clark delivers the message at the 10:30 a.m. service.

Faith United Community … The Rev. Diane S. Thomas delivers the message at the 10 a.m. service.

MAYER

Mayer Community Church … Services are at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Dan Wuthrich.

KIRKLAND

Faith Christian Fellowship … Service is at the 10 a.m.