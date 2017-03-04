Wild turkeys caught on video circling dead cat

Jonathan Davis came across the fowl play in a Boston suburb of Randolph Thursday. He posted a video on Twitter that he says was viewed a half million times by the late afternoon. (Jonathan Davis video screenshot)

Jonathan Davis came across the fowl play in a Boston suburb of Randolph Thursday. He posted a video on Twitter that he says was viewed a half million times by the late afternoon. (Jonathan Davis video screenshot)

By The Associated Press

  • Originally Published: March 4, 2017 6 a.m.

    • by J...

    RANDOLPH, Mass. (AP) — A bizarre scene of a group of wild turkeys walking in a circle around a dead cat was caught on video by a Massachusetts man who perhaps best described it: an attempt to give the feline its 10th life.

    Jonathan Davis came across the fowl play in the Boston suburb of Randolph Thursday. He posted a video on Twitter that he says was viewed a half million times by the late afternoon.

    The recording shows what appears to be 17 turkeys circling the cat.

    Dave Scarpitti (scar-PEET'-ee) is a wildlife biologist at the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife. He suspects the turkeys were sizing up the threat of the cat and had no intention to make a meal out of it. He says turkeys prefer bird seed and vegetation.

    More like this story