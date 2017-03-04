Obituary: Leo J. Stauffacher

Leo J. Stauffacher, 83, formerly of Monroe, Wisconsin, died Feb. 17, 2017, of trauma after being struck by a car near his home in Prescott, Arizona.

He had been living the past 40 years in Arizona managing the maintenance at the Navajo Bible School and Mission in Window Rock. He retired to Prescott in 2008 and spent time prospecting for gold in the Bradshaw Mountains.



Leo was the son of Chester and Catherine Stauffacher of Monroe. He attended Dutch Hollow School, graduated Class of 1952 from Monroe High School, served time in the Army, and received a Bachelor’s degree from UW-Platteville.

During his Wisconsin years, he worked at Deppler Cheese, taught high school at deForest and worked concrete construction in Miami, Stevens Point and Marshfield. Among his outdoor passions were fly fishing at Wheatfield Lake and climbing in the Rockies. He had climbed 33 of the 54 Colorado Fourteeners.

He is survived by his three sisters, Laura Taff, Carol Zager, and Judy O’Connell; his niece, Susan Zager; and two nephews, Larry Taff and Mark Zager.

A memorial service is planned for later this spring.

Information provided by survivors.