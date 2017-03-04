Obituary: Henry Wingate Riviere

Born in Douglas, Georgia, on June 24, 1936, Henry Wingate Riviere was raised in Athens, Tennessee. He died Feb. 13, 2017, in Prescott, Arizona.



Henry graduated from Tennessee Wesleyan College; Georgia Institute of Technology, with his BEE; and the University of Pennsylvania with his MSEE. He was Senior Design Engineer for companies in Virginia; Florida; Alabama; and Arizona. His expertise was in two-way radio communication, both ground and airborne.

Henry was a member of Yavapai Amateur Radio Club; Virginia Inland Sailing Association; Yavapai Model Airplane Club; life member of ARRL.

Henry was a strong, quiet, gentle man, who loved his family with great devotion. He spent his life giving his attention to the welfare of his wife and three children, whom he loved deeply. He is most remembered for his love of sailing, camping and Ham radio.

He is survived and respected by his wife, Rebecca-Maude; son, William Henry Riviere; daughters, Pamela Sue Gonzalez, Kymberli Dawn Lopez; six grand daughters and three great-grand children; and sister, Anne Riviere.



A Service of Remembering the life of Henry W. Riviere, will be held on March 11, 2017, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pronghorn Ranch Clubhouse, 7051 N. Antelope Meadows Dr. Prescott Valley, AZ.

Information provided by survivors.