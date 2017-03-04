Letter: Northern Connector Road is wasteful

EDITOR:

This letter is being written in strong opposition to the proposal to build a northern connector road between Chino Valley and Williamson Valley.

The Central Yavapai Metropolitan Planning Organization (CYMPO) is the entity that studies regional population/employment trends and makes transportation infrastructure recommendations for the benefit of the citizens of our region. Yavapai County Supervisor Craig Brown is the current Chairman of the CYMPO. Supervisor Brown is also the leading proponent to spend a minimum of $13,000,000 to build a new Northern Connector Road.

As a part of the latest CYMPO study a “No-Build” analysis was done to show the impact on congestion if zero improvements were done to our current transportation infrastructure. This analysis shows we have numerous areas that need significant investments to allow for ease of travel of citizens and to make sure our regional transportation is conducive to economic development. The CYMPO analysis shows the existing roads (Outer Loop and Williamson Valley roads) in the area of the proposed new connector road are currently uncongested and will remain uncongested to the end of the study period in 2040.

It is deeply concerning that a new expensive high speed road is being proposed in a pristine rural area that will not need a new road for the foreseeable future.

David & Azura

Benson

Williamson Valley