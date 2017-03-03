Warren’s late RBI gives Badgers a win over Cactus Shadows

Joey Christopherson was 2 for 3 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored, but it was Justin Warren’s game-winning RBI base hit in the top of the seventh that sealed the deal for Prescott in an 8-7 win over Cactus Shadows on Thursday afternoon.

Warren was chased from the mound after surrendering five runs on seven hits in 5-2/3 innings pitched against the Falcons.

“It figures he would get the game winner for us,” Prescott head coach Kent Winslow said with a big smile about his starting pitcher Warren, who tallied three strikeouts and walked one in his outing.

Prescott (3-2, 0-0 Grand Canyon) tallied five runs in the fifth and pushed across two more in the sixth before Warren’s heroics in the seventh to complete the rally.

UP NEXT

The Badgers open the Boras Baseball Classic with Perry on Tuesday, March 8. The game against Perry will take place at Corona del Sol at 9 a.m. on field one.

Win or lose, Prescott will play Wednesday, March 9, against either Maricopa or Corona del Sol.

