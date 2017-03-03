Senior Menus: March 6-10

Senior Menus for the week of Monday, March 6, to Friday, March 10:

Prescott Meals-on-Wheels serves from 11:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at 1280 E. Rosser St., Prescott; 445-7630. Menus subject to change.

Monday: Roast pork with cranberry glaze, sweet potatoes, peas, three bean salad, roll, applesauce.

Tuesday: Chicken Parmesan, marinara sauce, noodles, seasoned carrots, green salad, garlic bread, fruit salad.



Wednesday: Beef burgundy, rice, peas, citrus salad, bread, apricots, soup du jour.

Thursday: Turkey with stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans and carrots, green salad, apricots, lemon pudding.

Friday: Baked fish, rice pilaf, southwest vegetables, shredded romaine, tomato salad,

bread, fruit salad, soup du jour.

Prescott Valley Senior Nutrition Program serves from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 9360 E. Manzanita Circle, Prescott Valley; 772-3337, casapv.net. Menus subject to change.

Monday: Hot ham and cheese on Hoagie bun with tomato, crinkle cut fries, California veggies, fruit salad.

Tuesday: Biscuits and country gravy, has browns with peppers and onions, cheesy eggs, peaches and cream, muffin.

Wednesday: Cheeseburger on toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, tater tots, fruit cobbler with ice cream.

Thursday: Orange tilapia over steamed rice, warm spice apple sauce, roasted broccoli, dinner roll, peanut butter pie.

Friday: Egg rolls with plum sauce, oriental vegetables and lo mein noodles, mandarin orange compote, fortune cookie.

Chino Valley Senior Center Nutrition Program, 1021 W. Butterfield 636-9114 serves from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Menus subject to change.

Monday: Roast pork with applesauce gravy, sage stuffing, sweet potatoes, asparagus, three bean salad, wheat bread, lemon bars.

Tuesday: Taco Tuesday, charro beans, green beans, Mexi-corn, tossed green salad, chips and salsa, Jell-O fruit salad.

Wednesday: Beef broccoli, noodles with teriyaki, fried rice, peas, coleslaw, mandarin oranges, ice cream social.

Thursday: Roast turkey, sage stuffing, mashed potatoes, Cal blend veggies, cranberry orange sauce, fruit pie.

Friday: Chicken Parmesan with marinara and pasta, Italian blend veggies, sweet carrots, garlic toast, orange pudding.