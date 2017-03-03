Prep Softball: Badgers beat Cactus Shadows in home opener

Kendall Schwartz collected six RBIs on four hits, Ashlynn Uvila doubled and scored three times, and the Prescott softball team earned a 12-6 win in their home opener over Cactus Shadows on Thursday afternoon.
In the circle, Schwartz pitched a complete game and had three doubles at the plate for the Badgers, which open the season with six of their first eight power-point games at home.
Brea Christopherson, Audrey Lockling and Evelyn Morales had two hits each in the win.
UP NEXT
Prescott (3-1-1, 0-0 Grand Canyon) welcomes region rival Mingus on Tuesday, March 7. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Brian M. Bergner Jr. is an associate sports editor for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram, Periscope and SoundCloud at @SportsWriter52, or on Facebook at @SportsAboveTheFold. Reach him by phone at 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.
