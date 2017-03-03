Prep Baseball: Barros notches 14 strikeouts in Bears’ 5-0 win over Coco

Noah Barros pitched a one-hit shutout with a whopping 14 strikeouts, leading Bradshaw Mountain’s baseball team to a 5-0 win over Coconino in its 4A Grand Canyon Region opener Thursday night, March 2, in Prescott Valley.

Under the lights at home, the Bears scored their five runs on only five hits. With the victory, Bradshaw improved its record to 3-2 overall and 1-0 in region. Coco dropped to 2-2 and 0-1.

The Bears were scheduled to host Coconino on Tuesday, but the contest was postponed due to snow. Their final game in the series has been rescheduled for Monday, April 24, in Flagstaff at 6 p.m.

UP NEXT

The Bears play host to non-region foe Youngker (2-3 overall, 1-0 in power-point games) at 3:45 p.m. today, March 3, in Prescott Valley.

Follow Doug Cook on Twitter @dougout_dc. Reach him at 928-445-3333 ext. 2039.