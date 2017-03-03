Obituary: Roland D. Wood, 1925-2017

The dearest, kindest man has gone to his home in heaven. Roland was born in Hoaquim, Washington, to Thelma and Glen Wood. After graduating from high school he joined the Army Air Corps to train as a pilot. Upon discharge in 1945, he married his beloved Phyllis Wells Wood. They had two sons, Jeff and Michael.

Roland went to UCLA on the GI Bill and received a degree in business. Roland spent most of his working life in California and retired in 1993, then moved to Prescott, Arizona. He was an active member of the Master Chorale and the First Congregational Church. He loved tennis, golf, singing and travel.

Roland was preceded in death by his Phyllis, his parents, and his brother and best friend, Jeb. He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn, whom he married in 2001; his sons, Jeff (Shelly) and Michael (Teri); stepchildren Shaun (Bob), Erin (Greg) and David (Krista); 11 grandchildren and their spouses; six great-grandchildren and many, many friends. Go with God, Roro, we will always love you!



A memorial service will be held at First Congregational Church on Friday, March 10, 2017, at 11 a.m. Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and

Crematory assisted the family with the Arrangement.



