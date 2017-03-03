NAZ Suns commit 22 turnovers in 107-94 loss to D-Fenders (PHOTOS)

Elijah Millsap scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Shaquille Harrison and newcomer Joe Jackson each added 15, but Northern Arizona shot just 39 percent from the field and committed 22 turnovers in a 107-94 loss to Los Angeles on Friday night.

Jackson was 6 of 9 from the field and had three assists in 19 minutes off the bench for the Suns (18-20), which have suddenly lost three of their past four games and are now 4-1/2 games back of a playoff spot in the Western Conference with a dozen games to go.

“We turned the ball over too much. We have a lot of weapons, but we just have to use them in the right way,” said Jackson, who hasn’t played a basketball game since the fall due to right ankle surgery.

“I was tired of sitting at home and watching basketball. I wanted to give it a run,” Jackson said.

Suns head coach Tyrone Ellis was pleased with Jackson’s performance against Los Angeles (29-10) on Friday night.

“Joe is good, he’s really good. He’s just out of shape. He hasn’t played in five or six months, but you can tell that it’s there,” Ellis said, adding the former Memphis guard’s mere presence will push teammates Askia Booker and Josh Gray to get better.

“They are comfortable, but now that Joe is here, it’s sink or swim,” Ellis said.

Standouts for Los Angeles include Vander Blue, who led all scorers with 25 points on 9 of 19 shooting from the field, grabbed six rebounds and dished five assists.

“We wanted to get back on the right track. We had a long, crazy week … so this was good for us,” Blue said about the D-Fenders, which lost 117-113 to the Suns on Feb. 26.

FIVE GUARDS?

Ellis debuted a four-guard lineup against Raptors 905 two days ago, and on Friday, he had Millsap, Booker, Gray, Jackson and Shaquille Harrison on the floor at the same time.

The first-year head coach said it’s a strategy he may implement over the final few weeks of the season if the post players aren’t performing.

“DC (Derek Cooke) and Gracin (Bakumanya) have to pick it up,” Ellis said. “If I have to go five guards to compete, and that was my idea, I was trying to go traditional, but we’re down 20 going traditional, so let’s try something different.”

ON ASSIGNMENT

The Washington Wizards officially announced Friday they have sent forward Chris McCullough to the Suns, per the league’s flexible assignment rule.

It is the 21st assignment for the 6-foot-9, 215-pound forward this season. The first 20 assignments came from his former parent club, the Brooklyn Nets.

McCullough, a former Syracuse standout and 29th overall selection in the 2015 NBA Draft, was in street clothes at Friday night’s game.

TRADE

The Suns quietly made a roster move during the D-League’s trade deadline Thursday that may pay dividends in the near future, acquiring the player rights to former Cleveland Cavaliers’ forward Kevin Jones.

Northern Arizona sent a 2017 fourth round draft pick for Jones, who currently plays for the Lokomotiv Kuban in the VTB United League in Russia.

The 6-foot-8, 250-pound Jones played 32 games for the Cavaliers in 2012-2013, averaging 3.0 points and 2.4 rebounds per game. The 27-year-old is averaging 18.2 points per game in 50 career D-League contests.

Jones, a former West Virginia standout, played 139 games in college and helped the Mountaineers make it to the Final Four in 2010, eventually losing 78-57 to Duke.

He is not expected to play for the Suns this season.

UP NEXT

Entering the final stretch of its inaugural season, Northern Arizona begins a three-game road trip at Oklahoma City (28-12) on Sunday. The Suns have 12 games remaining on the schedule, eight of which are on the road.

Northern Arizona is 1-2 against the Blue this season, the last meeting coming Jan. 18 in a 103-98 loss.

Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

