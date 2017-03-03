Feature Home: 3049 Pedregal Drive | Prescott | $949,000

From its stucco exterior with rustic architectural details like heavy wood beams to the wrought iron gate leading into a lovely front courtyard entry, this truly amazing 3,100SF Santa Fe home makes an impression. Once inside you’re enveloped by a beautiful balance between contemporary luxury and artistic historic touches. Open concept living begins in the living/great room with its kiva fireplace, stucco wall niches, stunning acacia hardwood floors, Anderson windows and high beamed ceiling. Pass through the open dining area on your way to a dream gourmet kitchen. State-of-the-art with its Dacor appliances, custom alderwood cabinetry, large island, gorgeous granite countertops, and great pantry, this kitchen is perfect for those who love to cook and entertain. The impressive master suite is a roomy retreat with its built-in storage, master bath with custom shower and upgraded vanities plus a large walk-in closet. For those who appreciate outdoor living amenities, the wrap-around Trex deck affords plenty of space for relaxing or entertaining with spectacular views. Beautiful native landscaping cover the grounds.

