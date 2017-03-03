Man steals $150K Maserati during test drive

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida have recovered a roaring fast Maserati that was stolen during a test drive.

They say it wasn't hard to find the man who drove off with the $150,000 2016 Maserati GranTurismo, because he had to show his driver's license at the dealership in Fort Lauderdale.

Police located McGilvary at a Starbucks store the next day. He initially told officers his wallet and driver's license had been stolen. When showed surveillance footage from the dealership he reportedly claimed the man in the video was someone else.

An arrest report for 45-year-old Michael McGilvary II says he stopped at a Boca Raton resort during the drive on Feb. 21, promising to show off a boat, but then left the salesman at the dock and drove away.

Police aren't describing the car's condition or just how they recovered it. The SunSentinel (http://bit.ly/2lEieHZ ) reports that McGilvary is back in custody on grand theft charges after violating parole in a federal drug case. A lawyer isn't listed on records.