Editorial: State should stop bullying cities

We have always believed decisions, such as those at the school board level, should be made on the local level. Who better to know what is needed here than the locals?

Local people know best how to govern themselves.

Unless, of course, it comes to guns the state would say. That is when our legislators have no problem being the nanny state that they openly complain about when the feds try to tell them what to do.

The City of Tucson has a policy that requires it to destroy any gun police officers pick up during the course of their duties that is not needed for evidence.

The state legislature has pushed through a law that would allow the state to bully cities into doing what they want them to do, or otherwise face financial consequences.

Doesn’t this all sound familiar?

For decades the federal government has been trying to get Arizona to enact a comprehensive motorcycle helmet law. They have threatened many times to deny Arizona federal highway funds unless they comply.

Arizonans don’t like to be bullied, so motorcycle riders here continue to make up their own minds if they want to wear a helmet or not if they are 18 or older. We would encourage them to wear them, there is a public health concern, but it remains their choice.

The voters of Tucson elected their city council. If residents there do not like the job they are doing, then the voters have options to change the members of the council.

Thus, the majority of people living in Tucson want fewer guns on their streets. They don’t want lawmakers in Phoenix trying to kiss up to National Rifle Association lobbyists and the overwhelming pro-gun voters in this state, telling them what’s best for Tucson.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich sued Tucson, saying the city should sell those guns at fair-market value instead of destroying them.

People who don’t live in Tucson want to tell Tucson residents how to live their lives. The case is being considered by the Arizona Supreme Court.

It’s a shame it went that far. Lawmakers should stick to their bedrock principles and believe in self-government. Let the people of Tucson decide how to govern their city.

And remember that Arizonans don’t like bullies.