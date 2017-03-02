Woman convicted of theft after finding and keeping £20 bill

If You Find Cash In many cases, if cash is turned in to police, the person who found it can get it back after a certain amount of time if the rightful owner has not claimed it. In the UK, it's generally returned to the finder within 28 days.

A 23-year-old woman has been convicted of theft after she kept a £20 bill ($24) she found on the floor inside a store.

Nicole Bailey found the money in a shop in the UK and put it in her pocket.

The money had been dropped earlier by a wheelchair-bound shopper who alerted employees when he discovered his cash was missing.

The staff reviewed surveillance video which showed Bailey picking up the £20 note. An employee recognized the woman as a frequent customer and local resident.

When Bailey was contacted by police and shown the video she admitted that she picked up the £20. Her lawyer told the court that Bailey didn’t know who the money belonged to and didn't know that picking up something you found on the floor amounts to criminal theft. Bailey had no previous arrests or convictions.

The court ruled that Bailey must pay £175 ($215) in court costs and fees and was given a six-month conditional release, meaning she will face no additional penalties if she remains free of legal trouble for the next six months.

In the UK, the law states that someone who finds money must take “reasonable steps” to locate the rightful owner or face prosecution. The chief inspector in the Baily case said, “We’d actively encourage any member of the public who picks up money that’s been dropped to be honest. Do the right thing by taking all reasonable steps to try to find the owner.”