Residents confused by the tax talk

Supervisor Rowle Simmons said he’s been fielding calls from city and county residents confused about Prescott City Council’s discussion on raising taxes to pay down the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS) debt, and the county’s talks on the jail district tax.

He wants them, and others, to know there is a distinct difference. The county’s quarter-cent sales tax, approved by voters in 2000 for the jail district, will sunset June 30, 2020, if voters decide not to extend it for another 10 years.

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors met March 1 in study session to talk about the quarter-cent sales tax that pays about half of the operating costs for the Yavapai County jail in the Verde Valley.

Simmons stressed to those in the audience that the quarter-cent tax is one-quarter of a penny, not a quarter, as some of his constituents mistakenly believe.

County Administrator Phil Bourdon presented three questions to the board:

What question do you refer to the voters if you don’t want the tax to end in 2020?

When should the vote take place and in what form?

What kind of public outreach should the board undertake?

A special mail ballot costs about $350,000 if the tax is the only initiative on the ballot. When other municipalities participate on the ballot, they share the costs, Bourdon said.

Possible future election dates for vote by mail take place in August and November of this year, and in March, May, August and November 2018. Some have expected participation by the city, some have no other participants.

Simmons said he wants to proceed cautiously so as not to adversely affect the city’s time frame on a possible tax initiative relating to PSPRS.

“It’s too easy to say ‘no’ ‘no’ when you see that word ‘tax,’” he said.

Supervisor Jack Smith said he thought the costs associated with the Chinn Planning report this past year were high. Its preliminary estimate was $40 million for a new jail. Bourdon said, as a project goes through the design process, it narrows down and costs often are less than first estimated.

Simmons said the public first should hear about the possibility of extending the current quarter-cent sales tax, then come back and determine the need for a new jail and its size.

“We have a jail. We need that money,” he said.

The current sales tax is based on an existing jail, and that money cannot be used to construct a new jail, Bourdon said. He reminded the supervisors that phasing aspects to the project can bring down costs.

Smith mentioned the different programs that keep inmates out of jail while getting help with mental illness or substance abuse. “The jail district tax is a no-brainer. It’s not just about incarceration. It’s about people.”