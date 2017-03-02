Obituary: Wallace (Gerry) Gerald Williams

Wallace (Gerry) Gerald Williams, 84, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away quietly on Feb. 25, 2017, with his wife of 66 years, Patsy, and son Tim by his side.

Gerry was born Sept. 6, 1932, to Gertrude and Wallace A. Williams of Seymour, Missouri. Gerry is a longtime Arizona resident, having moved to Gilbert, Arizona, from his native Seymour, Missouri. Gerry and Patsy moved several times in the East Valley area before retiring and settling in the Prescott area in 1983. He and Patsy are members of the Prescott United Methodist Church.

Gerry’s love of driving and abilities were well-known at the GM test track and then upon retirement, in rebuilding antique automobiles and Cushman Scooters here in the Prescott area. Gerry and his brother-in-law, Ed Pierce, are two-time winners of the Governor’s Cup Rally, and he was a 34-year member of the Prescott Antique Auto Club.

Gerry was preceded in death by his parents, and an infant son, Christopher. He is survived by sisters Ann Sanders, and twins Faith Holsinger and Francis Blumfelder. Gerry had two sons, Richard Williams, his wife Tammie of Crawfordville, Florida, and Tim Williams of San Diego, California. Gerry had two grandchildren, Robbie and Stephanie of the Tallahassee area; and numerous nephews and nieces in the Midwest.

Memorial service to be held at the Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 2.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made on behalf of Gerry and Patsy to the Prescott Antique Auto Club Scholarship Fund, Prescott Antique Auto Club at P.O. Box 2654, Prescott, Arizona 86302. The arrangements were entrusted to the Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory Prescott Chapel in Prescott.

Information provided by survivors.