Obituary: Elizabeth (Betty) Souler Prybyla

Elizabeth (Betty) Souler Prybyla went home to be with the Lord, Feb. 16, 2017. She was born in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, to Elizabeth Waring Kerwin Souler and Harry Nelson Souler on Oct. 6, 1918. She was 98 years old.

She is survived by her three children, David Jon (wife Janet), Frank Jr. and Margaret K. Watt (husband Jerry); three grandsons, Dr. David J. Prybyla, Joshua Nathan Prybyla and Brit Evan Ullrich. There are also four great-grandchildren. Betty loved music and sang in church choirs most of her adult life. She also loved roses and grew them in Connecticut and Arizona quite successfully in both places. Many bouquets were given to friends and blessed the church altar.

Betty became a certified nurse’s aide and worked privately for homebound clients before the move to Arizona. Betty belonged to the Prescott Community Church from 1997 until her passing. She served as communion steward most of that time.

