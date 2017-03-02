Embry-Riddle starts chapter of Phi Kappa Phi honor society

The Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Prescott Campus was recently added as one of the newest chapters of the prestigious honor society, Phi Kappa Phi.

The first student initiation ceremony was held on Feb. 16.

Founded in 1897 at the University of Maine, Phi Kappa Phi is the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. To be eligible, an institution must be a regionally accredited four-year college or university with an established reputation of excellence and an expressed commitment to upholding the values of the Society.

“Because of Phi Kappa Phi’s prestigious renown, Embry-Riddle is pleased to welcome their society to our Prescott campus,” said a university news release.

Student inductees are selected by invitation only, and picked from the top 7.5 percent of second-term juniors and the top 10 percent of seniors and graduate students, along with select faculty, professional staff, and alumni.

In addition to academic recognition, benefits include academic fellowships, study abroad grants, networking opportunities, mentoring, and general schedule level upgrades (pay scale for U.S. civil service).

The Embry-Riddle Prescott Campus chapter is one of more than 300 chapters in the United States and the Philippines. The Prescott PKP chapter is currently raising money for an endowed scholarship fund for eligible members.