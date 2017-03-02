Column: ‘We simply wish to live in peace like everyone else’ – Syrian refugee

On Saturday area residents of many faiths and beliefs attended a refugee presentation called “No More Strangers.” They met Mr. Akram Zreikat, a Syrian refugee relocated to the U.S. with his wife and children. It was Mr. Zreikat’s first time speaking in front of an audience. He offered a first-hand account of his family’s plight. Mr. Zreikat worked in Syria as an electrical engineer involved in power-production projects for European companies. He owned a home and a car. But war changed all that. The Courier has chosen to yield this space today to share portions of Mr. Zreikat’s story as told in his own words.

I came to the U.S. about eight months ago. I am not used to speaking in front of a large crowd about my opinion. [In Syria] we could not even have the freedom to speak up or express our opinions. If any of us had spoken without permission, he would go to prison, and no one knows where he went or even if, or when, he will be released. Tens of thousands of Syrians died inside the Syrian government prisons, and still up to this time.

Like most Syrians, I was only interested in doing my job and taking care of my family. I did not pursue any other interests, political or otherwise. I was a law-abiding citizen who did not even get a traffic ticket once. In spite of that, when the Syrian Army started invading the cities, I was not spared the beatings, insults, and death threats in front of my own family. Nowadays, the Syrian regime’s tactics moved to killing as many people and destroying all properties, sparing nothing in their paths.

Entire families died under the rubble. People were blown into pieces in front of our eyes. We constantly heard the cries of the children and those who survived. We lived without electricity. We were barely able to obtain a little water, food, and medicine. We tried to find shelter from the cannon and tank bombs by hiding in small bunker under my house...To put it in simple terms, we were just waiting for our turn to die.

Our children used to sit in the corners, constantly crying and shaking. We did not have any way of calming them down… not even to bring them food when they got hungry. One day, the government army brought some of the dead bodies, which had been tortured, and threw those dead bodies next to our house. When my children saw those bodies, they totally fell apart.

We left our home and our country with only the clothes on our backs, carrying our exhausted children, as well as our pain and our sorrow. We left blood in every street and the smell of death filling up every place.

We were placed in a refugee camp called Alzaatari [Jordan]...When we first arrived there, it was wintertime. My family and I were jammed in a small tent enduring freezing temperatures at night. My wife and I used to stay up all night, giving up our covers to our children so that they can stay warm. My little girl, Arwa, who was 1month old at the time, used to turn blue from being so cold. Only our belief in God and our faith give us the strength and the power in that difficult times, always pray for our children and for my family members those who still inside Syria and they couldn’t leave.

I applied to many jobs... but because I was Syrian, they could not hire me.

Our decision to come to the U.S. was very hard. You see, for decades, the Syrian regime had instilled in us the false idea that America is the source of all evil in the world. We were overcome with fear as we went through many interviews and extreme vetting continued for two years until we were accepted as refugees.

My young son, to who is in first grade, used ask me how he can manage his school work [in America] without knowing any English. My answer to him was: “How many English words have you memorized?” He answered: “Hi” and “how are you?” I said that should be a good start.

Although as refugees, we are in need of food, clothes, and shelter, but we are need more than that. We need for someone to listen to us, feel our despair, and have empathy for all of our country’s people that are still suffering the inhumane conditions until now, and some of them are being killed on a daily basis.

It is very important to us that you know that we did not come here for the financial assistance or to be a burden on the government and the taxpayers. In fact, the majority of us are working, thanks to the help of the International Rescue Committee programs, which helped find the suitable job for every person based on their ability. We are also constantly trying to find jobs in our fields of experience so that we repay this great nation and its hospitable people our debt and gratitude.

We also would like you to know that we did not run away from our fearful situation so that we can face another kind of fear of not knowing what our future and our children’s future holds. We have no hatred for anyone, and we do not have any ill intentions toward anyone or to do harm to anyone. We simply wish to live in peace like everyone else. We also wish for our kids to go to school without having to worry about whether they will come back or come back in pieces.

Only in this land, did we finally start feeling our humanity...

Mr. Zreikat is currently working as a taxi driver in the Phoenix area. He is able to provide for his family’s basic needs and hopes that life will continue to get better so that he can help others in need.