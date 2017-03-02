All ‘stressed up’ and nowhere to go?

Today our most precious resource may be time. Finding the time to care for a loved one, coupled with the demands of everyday life, can be overwhelming. Valuable community resources such as Adult Day Center Services are often overlooked. The quad-city area has two Adult Day Centers that are a part of Adult Care Services. The Susan J. Rheem Adult Day Centers are located in Prescott and in Prescott Valley. They provide an energizing environment serving adults 18 years of age and older who face challenges of physical and/or mental decline.

Each participant receives socialization with a fully trained staff to provide a variety of activities including exercise, crafts, art, music, outings and horticulture therapy. Both Day Centers have an on-site nurse to provide your loved one with medical monitoring. Choices of daily nutritious meals and snacks are provided. Transportation to and from both Day Centers is available. How are services paid? The Susan J. Rheem Adult Day Centers are contracted with the VA, Arizona Long term care, Area Agency on Aging and the Department of Developmental Disabilities. In addition, personal long -term care insurance policies may also be a source for payment.

According to the National Adult Day Services Association, there are more than 4,000 centers nationwide servicing more than 200,000 Americans each day!

Are Adult Day Centers the right choice for you and your loved one? Honestly assess your situation and ask yourself: Do you need occasional assistance with taking care of your loved one? Do you worry about his or her safety when you aren’t home? Are you leaving your loved one alone too often in order to do errands or go to work? Would you feel better if he or she was able to enjoy the opportunity to socialize more or get more exercise? Is your relative feeling isolated by not having the company of other people?

A “yes” to even one of these could mean that Adult Day Services might be the perfect answer. This doesn’t mean it will be easy for you or your loved one. Feelings of guilt and “shirking your duty” may be a reaction at first. But remember you need time to care for you. Feelings of anger, fear and resistance are common at first by persons receiving care. It’s important to understand that a period of adjustment may be needed.

The Susan J. Rheem Adult Day Centers are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Give them a call and schedule a tour and lunch. Don’t overlook this affordable solution to help take away your stress and re-energize your loved one’s day! In Prescott call 928-445-6384; Prescott Valley 928-775-3563.

Marsha Douglas Baker is Community Liaison Director for Adult Care Services, a private, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization. It includes The Margaret T. Morris Center and The Susan J. Rheem Adult Day Centers in Prescott and Prescott Valley. Source: NADSA – National Adult Day Services Association