YRMC offers additional lab draw stations

The Yavapai Regional Medical Center has opened several new medical laboratory draw stations to serve patients in both Prescott and Prescott Valley.

The new locations offer on-site registration and are available without an appointment during business hours, staffed by phlebotomists, fast with results and affiliated with YRMC’s nationally accredited medical laboratory, which includes experienced phlebotomists:

• Available without an appointment during business hours

• Staffed by friendly, skilled phlebotomists

• Fast with results returned quickly to your physician

• Affiliated with YRMC’s nationally accredited Medical Laboratory, which includes experienced certified medical technologists

Want to review your lab results from the comfort and convenience of home or mobile device? You can access your results by enrolling in YRMC CareConnect, our secure online patient portal.

Draw station locations include:

YRMC PhysicianCare Internal Medicine, 3120 Clearwater Drive, Prescott, 928-445-0690

Open Monday–Thursday, 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and from 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. The office is closed between noon and 1 p.m. daily for lunch.

YRMC PhysicianCare Family Medicine, 1050 Gail Gardner Way, Prescott, 928-717-5234

Open Monday–Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. The office is closed between noon and p.m. daily for lunch.

YRMC Outpatient Services Building, 7700 E. Florentine Road, Building B, Suite 201, Prescott Valley, 928-759-5800.