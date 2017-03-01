Prescott Senior Softball to host open house for summer signups

CONTACT For more information about the Prescott Senior Softball Association, contact: Ted Gambogi (309) 363-8445 Donn Moseley (928) 776-7760

With Cactus League play underway for the Prescott Senior Softball Association, the Summer League season is just weeks away.

Longtime league members Ted Gambogi and Donn Moseley are encouraging local players ages 45 to 75 to sign up, and are hosting an open house promotion Monday, March 13.

Gambogi said the open house is scheduled to run 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with barbeque burgers and hotdogs at the Ramada above field No. 2.

All skill levels are welcome and a, “But I haven’t played in 40 years,” excuse is OK, Gambogi said.

“Many players may be rusty coming to Prescott. It’s not going to come back right away, but, we’re a patient bunch of guys and women,” Gambogi said.

Over 200 softball players participate in the Summer League every year, including an estimated two dozen women.

During Cactus League games, which take place Monday and Thursday’s from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Pioneer Park in Prescott, players are evaluated and eventually drafted by managers in preparation for the Summer League.

The draft is scheduled to take place Monday, April 10, when managers select their teams based on Cactus League efforts. Each team possesses a 38-game schedule for the summer.

At the end of Summer League play in September, a double elimination championship tournament is held in each league, which includes A League, I League and B League.

HISTORY

The Prescott Senior Softball Association began in June, 1990, with 34 players between the ages of 50 and 75. It was incorporated in 2000 and by-laws were adopted. The organization is an Arizona non-profit and is governed by a 10-member board of directors, elected annually by players.

