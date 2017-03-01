Obituary: Ronald S. (Ron) Nesset

Ronald S. (Ron) Nesset passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at the age of 82. He was born to Stanley and Pauline Nesset on June 13, 1934, in Iowa.





He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia (Patti); three children, Kirk, Eric and Lisa; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Ron served in the U.S. Army 1953-56. Ron and Patti were avid RVers, still owning a motorhome, and Ron loved to cook. He will be so missed by his family and friends and all who knew him.



Information provided by survivors.