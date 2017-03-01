Obituary: Eugene (Gene) Francis Steffen

Eugene (Gene) Francis Steffen, 85, born in Cleveland, Ohio, lost his eight-year fight with dementia in Prescott, Arizona, last week with his wife and partner of 35 years, Mary Kaye O’Neill, at his side. He learned to fly in the Air Force at age 20, flying for over 50 years in 99 different aircraft.

In civilian life, he was the Aviation Manager for the US Fish & Wildlife Service, Department of the Interior. He was a resource planner exploring potential wild and scenic rivers; was recruited by Auckland, New Zealand, to be an urban planner, and later as a pilot for a startup airline flying to remote Pacific Islands. Into his 70s, Gene was still flying his Cessna to the Baja peninsula in Mexico. Gene was an avid hockey player and played tennis competitively well into his 70s.



Gene was born in 1932 as Eugene Mess, son of Grace and Joseph. His beloved new father, Dick Steffen, adopted him after his father died when Gene was 4. He was a graduate of Cathedral Latin High School, Kent State University and received his masters from the University of Michigan. After retiring from the U.S. government and moving to Prescott in 1993, he volunteered to fly with Angel Flight, flying patients for needed treatment throughout the Southwest. Later, he wrote a children’s book based on his experience tracking wild whooping cranes on their annual migration (The Crane Track).



In retirement he also volunteered with an environmental Air Force, Light Hawk, to help identify environmental problems around the Southwest, Central and South America, as well as Mexico. It was some of the most exciting flying he did in his career. In addition to his wife, Mary Kaye O’Neill, Gene is survived by a sister, Joe Ann Beyer (Wally), Shaker Heights, Ohio; and many cherished nieces and nephews. His brother, Dale Steffen, and sister, June Austin, predeceased him. Special thanks to Dr. Sam Downing, Dr. Mitch Gelber, Anita Miller, Joseph O’Hara and his many other caregivers/friends who helped along the journey. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Gene Steffen can be sent to Light Hawk or Angel Flight.



