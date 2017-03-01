County hands out Golden Plate Awards

With 215 of the more than 800 Yavapai County restaurants and food-handling facilities winning a Golden Plate Award this year the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors would like to say thank you to each and every restaurant that worked so hard to get this award.

“I am so proud of our local restaurants and school kitchens showing their willingness to serve not only delicious food but safe food and the golden plate award is a small way to show our appreciation. Way to go!” said Supervisor Tom Thurman.

Here are the three criteria that must be met to receive a Golden Plate Award:

1) Operate throughout the entire calendar year without a cited critical food handling violation.

2) Have an approved and implemented food safety plan.

3) Have a person-in-charge with an accepted and current manager-level food safety certificate throughout the year.

The awards are divided between congregate style dining facilities such as schools, camps and health care establishments and those that are more restaurant-style with food served to order.

In the first “complex” category, which includes 104 facilities, these are the establishments in the greater Prescott region to be recognized for at least five years in a row: Skull Valley Elementary School in Skull Valley (5); Del Rio Elementary School in Chino Valley (11); Territorial Elementary School (11); Heritage Middle School (6); Emmanuel Pines Camp in Prescott (5); Granite Hills Retreat in Prescott (11); Prescott Head Start (6); Taylor Hicks Elementary School (5).

In the second “moderate” category, which includes 111 facilities, these are the establishments in the greater Prescott region to be recognized for at least five years in a row: Pizza Hut in Chino Valley (5); Starbucks (5); Bradshaw Mountain Middle School in Dewey/Humboldt (10); Chubby Chucks in Prescott (5); Granite Mountain School in Prescott (5); In-N-Out Burger in Prescott (7); Little Caesar’s in Prescott (6); Plaza Bowl in Prescott (5); Starbucks in Prescott (9); Starbucks at the Safeway in Prescott (6); Subway in Prescott (5); Taco Bell in Prescott (12); Starbucks at Safeway in Prescott Valley (5).

The full list of 2016 winners can be found at YavapaiHealth.com, along with the results from every restaurant inspection.