Conley, Gasol lead Grizzlies past Suns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mike Conley scored 29 points and Marc Gasol added 28 while making all five of his 3-point shots to lead the Memphis Grizzlies past the Phoenix Suns, 130-112 on Tuesday night.

Zach Randolph finished with 23 points and eight rebounds, while Tony Allen had 11 points as Memphis shot 56 percent, including 12 of 25 from outside the arc. The 130 points were a season high for Memphis, which won its second straight.

Conley was 10 of 19 from the field. Gasol shot 10 of 16 and Randolph was 10 of 15 as Memphis shot a season-best percentage from the field.

Eric Bledsoe had 20 points for the Suns, while TJ Warren finished with 17 and Alex Len had 12. Devin Booker, the Suns’ second-leading scorer at 21.1 points a game, was limited to nine points on 3 of 11 from the floor.

Phoenix lost its third straight and 13th in the last 16.

After a close first half, Gasol converted his fourth straight 3-pointer of the game to provide Memphis its largest lead at that point, 72-66 early in the third. Both teams were still shooting in the vicinity of 55 percent.

Memphis would use 11 points from Gasol in the third to grab the first double-digit lead of the game late in the quarter before carrying a 93-85 lead into the fourth.

The Grizzlies broke the game open with the first seven points of the final period, eventually extending the lead to 19 points on Conley’s 3-pointer near the midway point.

In a testy first half that led to the ejection of veteran Vince Carter in the first quarter, both teams shot better than 50 percent and the Suns carried a 56-55 lead into the break.

Carter received a pair of technicals after a scuffle involving members of both teams and the Suns built an early nine-point lead. Memphis made several runs at the advantage, but could never build a lead of more than three points.

Phoenix led at the half despite 14 points from Gasol and 13 from Conley.

TIP-INS

Suns: Bledsoe has reached double figures in 46 straight games, dating to Nov. 19. .The Suns are 2-12 their last 14 meetings with Memphis. .It was the first time Booker did not reach double figures since scoring eight points against the San Antonio Spurs on Dec. 28.

Grizzlies: Memphis played its first home game since Feb. 15, before the All-Star break. .Memphis made 12 3-pointers, marking the 29th time this season the Grizzlies have made at least 10 from outside the arc. .Memphis scored 38 points in the third quarter, matching the most points in a quarter this season. .Memphis’ previous high for points this season was 128 against Golden State on Jan. 6. .The previous high this season for field goal percentage was 53.9 percent against Houston on Jan. 13.

NO CHANGE RIGHT NOW

Some have wondered if the Grizzlies would tweak their starting lineup to put slumping forward Chandler Parsons in a different role. Coach David Fizdale is not ready tinker with the lineup just yet. “As we go down the stretch,” he said, “I’m going to make sure I look at everything to give us the best chance to win moving forward and going into the playoffs. Nothing is going to happen right now, but I’m definitely evaluating everything.”

AND AGAIN

For the second consecutive game between the teams, there was an altercation, this time between Carter and Booker in the first quarter. Carter flicked an arm out at Booker after a foul was called on the Suns guard, and Booker hit the floor hard. There was an exchange of words and after review, Carter was given a pair of techs, sending him to the locker room. The last time the teams faced each other on Feb. 8, the closing minute included a ruckus that started with trash talking between Memphis reserve Troy Daniels and Booker. Six players received technicals and three were ejected, including Daniels. Later, Len was given a one-game suspension by the league for leaving the bench area.

UP NEXT

Suns: Open a season-high, five-game homestand on Thursday against the Charlotte Hornets.

Grizzlies: Travel to Dallas on Friday to face the Mavericks.