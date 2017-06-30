Photos: Remembering the fallen Hotshots

The ceremonies to remember and honor the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots who perished on June 30, 2013, battling the Yarnell Hill Fire, were solemn and varied Friday.

On Prescott's courthouse plaza, the City of Prescott and Yavapai County held a Remembrance for the Granite Mountain Hotshots. At 4:42 p.m. the courthouse bell rang 19 times and firefighters read the names of the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots who died fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire.

In Yarnell, the names of the 19 were read during a service in the Assembly of God Church, and a bell was rung for each name.

The service, which was attended by more than 100 people, commemorated the four-year mark of the tragedy. It also included musical performances, and the reading by local teenagers Amber Golden and Mikaela Palm of a letter that Hotshot Superintendent Eric Marsh sent to the Prescott City Council just weeks before the fire, explaining the role of the Granite Mountain Hotshots.

And, in a visit to their final resting places at the Arizona Pioneer Home Cemetery in Prescott on Friday morning, their buggies were on hand ahead of a private memorial service.