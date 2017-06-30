Photos: Remembering the fallen Hotshots

Fourth anniversary of the 19 deaths in the Yarnell Hill Fire

Theresa Miller releases 19 purple balloons and one white balloon as the City of Prescott and Yavapai County hold a Remembrance for the Granite Mountain Hotshots on the courthouse plaza Friday, June 30.

Photo by Les Stukenberg.

    Lew Theokas, center, reads the names of the 19 fallen Granite Mountain Hotshots during a Friday, June 30, service in the Assembly of God Church in Yarnell, while Bob Brandon, left, rings a bell for each name, and Marcie Theokas, right, looks on. The Theokases, who live in Peeples Valley, are the grandparents of Garret Zuppiger, one of the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots who died on June 30, 2013, fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire.

    The ceremonies to remember and honor the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots who perished on June 30, 2013, battling the Yarnell Hill Fire, were solemn and varied Friday.

    On Prescott's courthouse plaza, the City of Prescott and Yavapai County held a Remembrance for the Granite Mountain Hotshots. At 4:42 p.m. the courthouse bell rang 19 times and firefighters read the names of the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots who died fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire.

    In Yarnell, the names of the 19 were read during a service in the Assembly of God Church, and a bell was rung for each name.

    The service, which was attended by more than 100 people, commemorated the four-year mark of the tragedy. It also included musical performances, and the reading by local teenagers Amber Golden and Mikaela Palm of a letter that Hotshot Superintendent Eric Marsh sent to the Prescott City Council just weeks before the fire, explaining the role of the Granite Mountain Hotshots.

    photo

    Photo by Les Stukenberg

    Former Prescott Fire Chief Darrell Willis spends time with “my boys” before the private memorial service, Friday, June 30, at the Arizona Pioneer Home Cemetery, for the Granite Mountain Hotshots who died fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire four years ago. In the background are the crew's buggies.

    And, in a visit to their final resting places at the Arizona Pioneer Home Cemetery in Prescott on Friday morning, their buggies were on hand ahead of a private memorial service.

