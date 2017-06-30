Obituary: Sandi Bailey Howerton

Sandi Bailey Howerton, passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Prescott, Arizona. Sandi was born in 1946 in Sebring, Florida.





She is survived by her husband, Jack, of Granite Oaks in Prescott; sister, Barbara (Larry) Ford of Sebring, Florida; daughter, Tara (Chris) Davidson of Australia; son, Jimmy (Shannon) Durbin of Las Vegas; sister-in-law, Saundra Nowlin; granddaughters, Ashley and Brooke Davidson; grandsons, James, Garrett and Mitchell Durbin; and stepsons, Rick, Jeff and Mark Howerton.



Memorial Services for Sandi will be held on Sunday, July 2, at 10 a.m., at the Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home Prescott Chapel, 303 S. Cortez St., in Prescott.





Sandi was a beacon of light to everyone she met and will continue to shine even brighter.



