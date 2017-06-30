No Fourth of July event for Chino Valley, town decides

The Town of Chino Valley has canceled its entire Fourth of July event, including the fireworks show, scheduled for Tuesday at Community Park.

Yavapai County is currently under Stage II Fire Restrictions, which prohibits the use of explosives or certain types of combustible engines. This would include generators planned for several of the attractions and vendors for the event.

“After meeting with the fire marshal, we decided that it would be in the best interest of the entire area to cancel the event,” Mayor Darryl Croft said Thursday. “All of our first responders are so involved in the Goodwin Fire and their regular duties of keeping us all safe, we, of course, don’t want to add to what they already have to handle.”

Croft added that he hopes the community is able to enjoy the holiday in a safe atmosphere, with family and friends. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by the Goodwin Fire, and especially those who are on the front lines keeping the entire region safe.”

Information from Town of Chino Valley