Local Sports in Brief: Chino Mudder 5K returns Aug. 26

Imagine traversing a fun-filled 5K course while testing your skills on more than 20 creative and challenging mud-themed stations. Maybe you know of a business, team or family your team would like to challenge? Join the fun on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Old Home Manor in Chino Valley as the Chino Mudder returns. Individuals and teams of all ages may participate, and costumes are encouraged. First wave goes at 8 a.m. For more information and/or to register, visit: www.chinomudder.com. The race, sponsored by the Town of Chino Valley, is located off of Perkinsville Road and Old Home Manor Drive in the northeastern part of town. Proceeds from the Mudder benefit future parks and recreation facilities for persons of all ages in Chino Valley.

Stars & Bars softball tourney gets underway Saturday in Prescott Valley

Seven teams from around the state of Arizona, California and New Mexico will be competing in the inaugural Stars & Bars Open Men’s Fast Pitch NAFA Softball Tournament on Saturday, July 1, and Sunday July 2. Teams include Regulators and Big EZ from Prescott, the Wolf Pack from Prescott Valley, the Bandits from Phoenix, Those Guys from Long Beach, California, the Homeboys from Gallup, New Mexico, and McCoy 913 of Red Rock, New Mexico. Games start on Saturday at 8 a.m. at Mountain View Park 8600 E Nace in Prescott Valley. Sunday’s playoffs will be played starting at 8 a.m. with championship game scheduled at noon. No admission fee.

Free Yavapai College Youth Soccer Clinics Aug. 12, 19 in Prescott Valley, Prescott

Members of the 2017 Yavapai College soccer team will conduct two free youth soccer clinics Saturday, Aug. 12, at Mountain Valley Park in Prescott Valley and Saturday, Aug. 19, at Ken Lindley Field in Prescott. Clinics take place from 9-10:30 a.m. Boys and girls ages 5-16 are eligible to participate. No registration is required. If possible, participants should bring their own soccer balls. All participants will receive a special soccer souvenir gift. Come meet the 2017 Roughriders before their season opener!

Summer tennis offerings in Prescott

Six one-day Grand Prix Tournaments will continue on a once-a-month basis, from June through October, with NTRP ability levels of men’s and women’s Doubles (9.0-8.0-7.0-6.0), Mixed and Singles (4.5+, 4.0, 3.0, 2.5) on the following dates: Sundays – July 30 (S), Aug. 13 (D), Sept. 24 (M) and Oct. 22 (S). Times: noon to 5 p.m. Site: Yavapai College. Cost: $20 per person. Prizes, food and round-robin format/balls provided. Enter by sending an email to: choward4541@gmail.com, listing your name, ability and partner.

Yavapai College Tennis summer classes began June 5 and will be held from 6-7 a.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. Cost is $79 for the semester. Register at yc.edu. Classes are listed as: PHE 105, 126 (a.m.) and 127 (p.m.). Classes open to the first 16 people to sign up.