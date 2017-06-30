Little League: Bagdad All-Stars claim D10 softball title

The Bagdad All-Stars claimed the Little League District 10 Softball Majors All-Stars Tournament championship, defeating Verde Valley 3-1 in the title game June 24 in Wickenburg. Bagdad finished a perfect 4-0, outscoring its opponents 39-7. Bagdad now moves on to the Arizona Little League All-Stars Majors State Tournament, which is scheduled to begin Monday, July 17, in Gilbert. Bagdad’s first opponent was not available at press time. (Ron Williams/Courtesy)

By Courier Sports

  • Originally Published: June 30, 2017 11:30 p.m.

