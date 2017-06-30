Guest Column: We draw upon the spirit of the Granite Mountain Hotshots

Four years ago, 19 brave members of the Granite Mountain Hotshots crew perished in the Yarnell Hill Fire. That fateful day marked the greatest loss of life for firefighters in a wildfire since 1933 and the greatest loss of firefighters in the United States since the Sept. 11 attacks.

These heroes risked everything to protect the lives and property of all Arizonans, dedicating themselves with passion and courage to serve a cause much greater than themselves.

I did not have the honor of knowing these fine men personally, but reading news reports and listening to the personal accounts of their loved ones offers us a glimpse into how they enriched the lives of everyone around them. Perhaps most telling is each man’s down-to-earth nature. All of them shared the traits of true, unforgettable heroes.

We can draw upon the spirit of the fallen Granite Mountain Hotshots for strength and inspiration. We should aspire to be brave, compassionate, and extraordinary when facing danger, just like they were.

This tragedy reminds us that every wildfire can be enormously dangerous for our citizens. Just last week, there were 23 fires actively burning in Arizona – more than any other western state this summer so far. More than 1,600 wildland firefighters are battling those fires whether it be on the ground, from the air, or digging firebreaks in rugged terrain and sweltering summer heat. Injuries have already occurred and we can expect that there will be more. Another 1,000 personnel have been assigned to the Goodwin Fire, which erupted in size this week, and forced evacuations and major road closures. Especially on this four-year anniversary of the Yarnell Fire, I encourage all Americans to say a special prayer for the safety of those men and women who are putting themselves in harm’s way.

When it comes to wildfires, our forest communities live under a threat that is not likely to diminish anytime soon. Since 2003, fire has consumed more than 20 percent of our forest lands. Two of the largest wildfires in Arizona history — the Wallow Fire and the Rodeo-Chediski Fire — occurred within a few years of each other and on the same national forest. In those blazes, hundreds of homes were destroyed. Streams and watersheds were polluted with ash, acidic runoff, and debris. Even today, some of that land has not recovered.



We are also witnessing a disturbing trend of ballooning costs to fight wildfires. As megafires become more common, the Forest Service winds up exhausting its entire suppression budget every summer — roughly $2 billion. What happens next is not good for firefighters or land managers. Once federal coffers run out of wildfire funds, the Forest Service is forced to cannibalize other forest programs in a bureaucratic shuffle to transfer resources to our firefighters. They call it “fire-borrowing,” and it is a backwards way to manage our public lands and fight fires. We’d be hard pressed to find any American who would not expect that firefighters ought to receive whatever support they need to do their jobs.

Firefighter safety and wildfire prevention go hand-in-hand. The most effective way to reduce the wildfire intensity is, of course, to thin our forest ecosystems to their natural state. But today’s overgrown thickets of dry or insect-infested trees burn hot enough to explode and caramelize the ground. As any firefighter will tell you, reducing the fuel load can prevent a fire from crowning atop tree canopies or roaring through canyons and mountains.

Until we make progress treating our forests, it pains me deeply to say that every summer we can expect our beautiful Arizona to burn. Our heroes, working to preserve our forests and our lives at the cost of their own, deserve better.

U.S. Sen. John McCain, a Republican, is the senior senator for Arizona.