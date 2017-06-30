Fire officials reopen Hwy. 69; blaze now 44% contained

The status of the Goodwin Fire on Friday was marked by positive developments: the re-opening of Highway 69, the lifting of all pre-evacuation orders as well as some others, and firefighters gaining more ground.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office fully re-opened Highway 69 at 6 a.m. and lifted the evacuation order for Poland Junction for the east side of 69, said Dwight D’Evelyn, media relations coordinator for the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. Arizona Public Service (APS) has confirmed there is power in this area.

The move leaves the highway completely open to all traffic in both directions to Interstate 17.

“Please remember that fire personnel and equipment continue to access the area to continue ongoing firefighting efforts, so please drive slowly and offer the courtesy they deserve,” a news release stated. “It is through their efforts that some previously closed communities and roadways are now open. The entire Goodwin Fire cooperators wish to thank the community for their patience and understanding. We are working diligently to open more communities affected by fire as soon as safely possible.”

Pre-evacuation orders were lifted for Orme School, Chauncey Ranch, Cross-T Ranch, and U-Cross Ranch, D’Evelyn confirmed Friday afternoon.

This left no communities under pre-evacuation, authorities stated.

As of noon on Friday, the following communities/areas remained under mandatory evacuation: Breezy Pines, Mountain Pine Acres, Mount Union, Pine Flat, Potato Patch, Upper Blue Hills, and Walker. In addition, the following areas west of Highway 69 were still under evacuation: Dewey-Humboldt excluding Prescott Country Club, Poland Junction, and Highway 69 north of Mayer to Dewey-Humboldt.

“Fire officials are working diligently to contain the Goodwin Fire and will continue to update the Sheriff’s Office when evacuations can be safely lifted in these communities,” D’Evelyn said. “Your patience and understanding is appreciated.”

Progress

For the fire itself, as of 7 p.m. Friday, it stood at approximately 25,342 acres and 44 percent containment. The cause of the fire, which started June 24, remains under investigation.

Approximately 1,222 personnel are assigned to the fire, which continues to burn in mostly dense chaparral and Ponderosa pine stands in drainages.

On Friday, three fire crews constructed fireline in a critical portion of the fire located in the northwestern area of the Goodwin Fire, said Debbie Maneely with Prescott National Forest Public Affairs. The firefighters were supported with water drops from large helicopters and were able to work directly on the fire’s edge. Progress has been very good in that area and fire managers are cautiously optimistic.

Firefighters were moved from the southern portion of the fire and joined other crews that have been working at Big Bug Mesa where the fire continues to be more active. Firefighters expect to make good progress in that portion of the fire by working overnight as conditions will be more favorable at that time.

Firefighters identified and mitigated hazards such as dead trees and unsafe materials in Pine Flat, allowing Yavapai County officials to begin assessing damage to private property and identify impacted owners. This will be an ongoing activity and county officials will move to other impacted areas as firefighters make them safe to enter.

The three very large air tankers, used earlier on the Goodwin Fire, were diverted Friday to a fire on the Coronado National Forest northeast of Tucson, Maneely reported. These tankers remain based in Phoenix at this time.

Information & help

If your power is out, let APS know by visiting aps.com or calling 800-240-2014.

Water is available at the Recreation Center in Mayer. If power loss has effected refrigeration, customers can be reimbursed for the purchase of up to 40 pounds of wet bagged ice or 20 pounds of dry ice.

For donations, contact the American Red Cross at 928-814-4999 or the Salvation Army at 928-778-0150.

Yavapai College officials reported the American Red Cross closed its shelter at the college’s Prescott campus at 8 p.m. Friday. The Coconino Humane Society shelter will remain on site until further notice.



For information regarding evacuations, call the Yavapai County Emergency Operation Center at 928-442-5103, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through the weekend.

“Although some evacuations have been lifted and roads reopened, property owners are urged to remain vigilant and monitor fire news. There is still active fire behavior, particularly in the northern portion of the fire, and conditions can change easily if impacted by high wind events,” Maneely stated in a news release.