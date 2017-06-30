Feature Home of the Week: Spectacular Santa Fe Estate

The epitome of rustic elegance, this one-level beauty is situated on 2 acres of prime land in Granite Oaks just off Williamson Valley Road. From the impressive Santa Fe style architecture with all the custom touches, to an interior floorplan that is not only open and spacious but wonderfully unique, this is a home with class. Polished concrete flooring, huge rough-hewn log pillars, vaulted ceilings, stucco wall niches and windows with views that go on forever -- how can you not fall in love? A 3BR/3BA with two fireplaces, enormous kitchen with all stainless appliances, granite countertops and circular island counter just right for guests, plus family room, game room and more. Step outside to outdoor living at its finest, with flagstone patios, built-in BBQ, hot tub and year-round, solar-heated pool, all surrounded by gorgeous landscaping. Too many features and amenities to list –

THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE!

