Column: Of new grandchildren, old water problem resurfacing

Last week was exciting; great-grandson born, learned another great-grandchild is on the way, and received notice that Cordes Lakes has a water shortage. Only two of the three comparisons are similar — the Annie version of “apples and oranges” — but all three had an impact on my personal existence.

Great-grandson Tucker was born at Portsmouth Naval Hospital, and filled my heart, along with the news about the October arrival. Water shortage, however, affected everyone who resides in Cordes Lakes. Lack of water is not the fault of the water company; responsibility should be squarely placed on the shoulders of water wasters, and our town has quite a few.

Three years ago, a group of “concerned citizens” wanted to build a well to fill Crystal Lake, a proposition I vehemently opposed because we live in the High Desert and water is a precious commodity. The group argued that there was an abundance of water in the aquifer that serves Cordes Lakes, Spring Valley, Arcosanti and surrounding areas. Like so many who are determined to get their own way, they readily discounted all facts presented to them.

Well folks, the present water shortage, resulting in restrictions, is the very reason why drilling that well was not a good idea. First of all, Cordes Lakes is located in High Desert, which refers to arid land over 2,000 feet. Cordes Lakes’ elevation is 3,675 feet, definitely High Desert. The community is on the southeast edge of the Black Hills Aquifer, Black Hills referring to the mountains visible to the East. An aquifer is not an underground lake of water; it is a system of cavities, tunnels, rock fractures, etc., that provide spaces in which water collects.

Here’s where it gets tricky. The amount of water available in different parts of an aquifer depends on the rock, collection space, and whether there is flow. That’s why wells near Crystal Lake and the Community Center are drying up — rock is denser, it’s in a shallow portion of the aquifer, and demand is exceeding supply.

Why is that happening? Simple. Overuse. You cannot grow northern, nor eastern, plants in a desert without using tons of water. Nor can you install lawns, gardens, fruit trees, swimming pools, water features, irrigation systems, nor even outside misters without negatively impacting the water table. Instead, acknowledge you live in a desert and plant accordingly. Put in a gray water system to take care of watering your garden. That’s why the trees in my back yard are alive. Never understood people who move to a different climate and then try to transform their property into the landscape from which they moved. Makes me wonder why they left. In defense of their lush landscape, I was told, “What difference does it make how much water I use, if I can afford to pay for it?” Short answer, a lot! The result is water restrictions.

This time we’re lucky it isn’t worse. If people don’t pay attention and conserve, it could be.

Until next time.