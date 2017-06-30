Annual Whiskey Row Street Dance set for Saturday night

Frontier Days revelers will be able to take to the streets for the annual Whiskey Row Street dance Saturday night, July 1, starting at 5 p.m. and running through midnight.

Because the event became so crowded last year, organizer Steve Gottlieb of Eagle Management and Events LLC said it will be moved one block south this year — to the 200 block of South Montezuma (in front of Far from Folsom).

“It spreads out the people more,” Gottlieb said of the move.

Admission is $5, and drink tickets will be available four for $20, or one for $7. Whiskey drinks and tasting, margaritas, and beer will be available.

The event will include live music — provided by Scandalous Hands at 8 p.m., and Funk Frequency at 10 p.m.

Proceeds benefit Boys & Girls Club of Central Arizona.