American Legion Post 122 to dedicate memorial

After working for the last year to raise about $30,000 for a bronze sculpture at Henry Cordes Park next to the Veterans Memorial Ramada, American Legion Post 122 is set to dedicate the memorial on Saturday, July 1, at 10 a.m.

Last year, Vice Commander Jerry Schultz said he was putting in about $10,000 while other leaders in the Post put in some money themselves. Other donations came from around the community, Schultz said.

“Over the course of the year, it took some time,” he said. “Before we knew it … we had $30,000 raised.”

The memorial itself recently arrived and is waiting to be put up, with the crane service volunteering its time to assist in the installation, Schultz said. He added that about 50 members of the Patriot Flag Riders, active military members and Supervisor Tom Thurman will be at the dedication.

It’s all coming together, he said.

The sculpture’s installation is the culmination of looking for years for something that represented the nation’s history, Schultz said in a previous article, stating it could have been anything from a fighter jet to an armament of some type. However, the costs were prohibitive but he found a six-foot tall sculpture in Colorado with others by the same artist in Illinois and Texas and it was the most fitting sculpture, he said.

The sculpture, called “Freedom is not Free” is by Marianne Caroselli and sits atop a six-foot granite base, Schultz said. The end result is 12 feet high.

Rather than a war monument, it’s a statement of what so many have done to protect the freedom we have as Americans, he said, commenting on the chills he gets when looking at it.

“It takes on so many meanings … speaks to so many different people for so many different reasons,” he Schultz said. “It speaks volumes about the freedoms that we have.”

Following its dedication, the monument will be added to the National Veterans Monument registry.

Henry Cordes Park is located at S. Cordes Lakes Drive and E. Stagecoach Trail in Mayer.