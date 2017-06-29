Stage II fire restrictions in effect Friday

The areas of Yavapai County under the jurisdiction of the Prescott Fire Department and Central Arizona Fire, as well as the Prescott National Forest, will be under what’s known as a Stage II fire restriction beginning at 8 a.m. Friday, June 30.

“Due to elevating conditions, heavy resource commitments across the geographic area, local draw-down concerns for initial attack, and impacts from the Goodwin Fire, the Prescott NF is entering Stage II Fire Restrictions,” said Pete Gordon, fuels, fire, & aviation staff officer for the Prescott National Forest. “We need help from all our neighbors and visitors in being mindful of the conditions and potential for more wildfires. Stop, think, and reconsider doing anything that might cause a spark.”

Prescott Fire spokesman Don Devendorf said they were enacting the Stage II rules “due to local fire behavior and decreased initial attack resources available because of numerous fires in Arizona.”

Stage II restrictions include all Stage I restrictions plus more:

Stage I Fire Restrictions:

No burn permits will be issued

Use of model rockets is prohibited

Use of fireworks and other pyrotechnic displays are prohibited except by commercial special events permit

No smoking outside of vehicles, outside of residential yards, or outside of designated smoking areas

No outdoor use of firearms

Stage II Fire Restrictions:

All of the above, plus:

Welding, cutting, grinding and chain saw use is prohibited, although permission may be granted under special circumstances and repair situations as approved by the Fire Marshal).

Warming fires and camp fires (ember and ash producing) are prohibited in single and multi-family residences and Town parks. This also prohibits the use of other devices that produce open flame such as tiki lamps.

The use of propane, natural gas or other gas flame-producing barbeque cooking grills are allowed at single and multi-family residential properties as long as they are constantly attended, are in an enclosed device, and can be turned off.

On the National Forest, operating any internal combustion engine from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. is prohibited.

A fire department news release said that fire officials “will reassess Stage II restrictions and make appropriate changes when local fire danger decreases.”