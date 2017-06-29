Rodeo Week Schedule

June 28 at 5 p.m.: Happy Hearts Rodeo for Exceptional Children at the Rodeo Grounds.

June 29, 30, and July 1 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.: Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Dance at the BMO Harris Bank parking lot, 303 N. Montezuma Street (corner of Montezuma and Sheldon).

June 30 at 9 a.m.: The Kiwanis Club of Prescott’s 76th Kiddie Parade in downtown Prescott.

July 1, 2, and 3, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.: The Prescott Rodeo Days Fine Arts and Crafts Show on the downtown County Courthouse Plaza.

July 1 at 9 a.m.: The Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Parade in downtown Prescott.

July 2 at 9 a.m.: Fireman’s Hose Cart races on Cortez Street in front of the Courthouse.

July 2 at 10 a.m.: The Cowboy Church Service, a non-denominational worship ceremony, on the Prescott Rodeo Grounds.

July 4 from noon to 10 p.m.: Independence Day carnival on the football field of Mile High Middle School.

July 4 at 9 p.m.: Fireworks, launched from atop the Granite Street parking garage in downtown Prescott.

The World’s Oldest Rodeo performances:

June 28, 29, 30, July 1, 2, and 3 at 7:30 p.m. and July 1 and 4 at 1:30 pm.