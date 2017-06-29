Rodeo: Arizona ropers keep chugging along

Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) team roping headers Jake Barnes, Tom Richards and Derrick Begay sure have made their home state of Arizona proud through the years.

Each of them roped during the first performance of the 2017 Prescott Frontier Days “World’s Oldest Rodeo” Wednesday night at the Rodeo Grounds and shared some thoughts about their recent endeavors.

Barnes, 58, is a seven-time world champion header from Scottsdale who’s qualified for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in Las Vegas on 27 different occasions. He’s presently ranked 49th in the world in the PRCA’s standings for headers.

The grizzled veteran arrived in Prescott from the Greeley, Colorado, rodeo and was looking forward to sleeping in his own bed before hitting the road again.

“I make my living this way,” Barnes said. “I will compete in several rodeos during Cowboy Christmas [lengthy list of summer rodeos] to try and get back into it [a higher spot in the world rankings].”

Richards, 26, hails from nearby Humboldt and qualified for the NFR in 2014. This year, he’s sponsored by Prescott Frontier Days, which helps him pay for gas and trailer expenses.

He’s currently ranked 13th in the PRCA world standings for headers. Richards believes his team has a strong chance of returning to the NFR, analogous to the NFL’s Super Bowl, in 2017.

“If we can keep winning, it’ll be good,” he said.

At the beginning of the year, Richards led the world rankings for a couple of months. His partner is heeler Tyler McKnight of Wells, Texas. Richards and McKnight didn’t do well in Greeley on Monday. But they recently placed fourth in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and seventh in Pecos, Texas.

“We had a good week last week,” said Richards, whose team won more than $7,000 in that span. “Last week we drew good [steers] and caught ’em all. We just didn’t beat ourselves last week. Hopefully we’ve got a little momentum going into the Fourth [of July].”

Begay, 33, of Seba Dalkai, 50 miles north of Winslow on the Navajo Reservation, is a seven-time NFR qualifier who has competed in the pro ranks for more than a decade.

He and his partner, past NFR champion Clay O’Brien Cooper, a 30-plus year veteran of the sport, spent most of 2016 away from rodeo. Begay, a two-time Prescott Frontier Days buckle winner, and O’Brien Cooper are not ranked in the world standings at the moment. But they plan on going to several rodeos this summer.

“This year, we only went to a few winter rodeos, and then we didn’t go much in spring,” Begay said. “But the ones we went to, we didn’t do very good at. So, this is kind of our starting point.

“But we enjoy rodeoing. We’re going to give it a shot at making the finals [NFR]. We put ourselves in this position, so we’re going to find out what we’re made of.”

On Wednesday, a virtual who’s who of team ropers were on the day sheet. At the top of the list was header Coleman Proctor of Pryor, Oklahoma, who’s rated fourth in the world right now. He’s 31 years old and has qualified for the NFR in each of the past three years (2014-16).

Header Marcus Theriot of Poplarville, Mississippi (34th in the world); heeler McKnight (21st in the world) and heeler O’Brien Cooper (44th in the world) rounded out the list.

SMIDT CONTINUES RUN

Tie-down roper Caleb Smidt of Bellville, Texas, who currently leads the PRCA World Standings in the All-Around, won the first go-round Wednesday night in tie-down roping.

Smidt, currently second in the world in tie-down (calf) roping, finished the evening in Prescott with an 8.6-second time.

“It’s mainly my calf ropin’ that’s been keeping me up there towards the top [of the world rankings],” Smidt said. “I’ve been workin’ hard at my team ropin’ and trying to get better at that.”

GOODWIN FIRE IMPACT

As of late Wednesday afternoon, Richards said his family’s Humboldt home stood within 5 miles of the rapidly spreading Goodwin Fire – a nearly 21,000-acre wildfire that started 14 miles southeast of Prescott this past weekend.

“We’ve been kind of keeping an eye on it [fire] and have about everything ready to go if we need to,” Richards said.

With Richards staying on the road to rope over the Fourth of July holiday, he said his brother, Ryan, and father, George, will tend to their property.

UP NEXT

The rodeo continues at 7:30 p.m. today with Wrangler/Tough Enough to Wear Pink night, the rodeo’s second of eight performances through July 4.

Follow Doug Cook on Twitter @dougout_dc. Reach him at 928-445-3333 ext. 2039, or via email at dcook@prescottaz.com.