Prescott man charged with attempted murder in shooting

A 73-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after he shot his roommate several times on Wednesday, June 28, according to Prescott Police spokesman David Fuller.

About 3 p.m., Prescott police responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of South Murphy Circle, and when they arrived, officers found a 70-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim told police he walked into his house, and was immediately shot by his roommate, Geoffrey Stratton, Fuller said.

The victim was able to get out of the house.

He was flown to a Phoenix hospital for treatment.

A short time later, Fuller said, officers found Stratton walking outside and took him into custody.

“Stratton later admitted to the shooting, stating that they had been in an argument about the impending fire danger,” Fuller said.

Stratton was booked into the Camp Verde jail on charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

Anyone who saw or heard anything related to the incident is asked to call Det. John Hanna at 928-777-1961.